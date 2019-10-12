Prosecutors say a man has been convicted of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting of two men outside a Freehold restaurant almost five years ago.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said 33-year-old Timothy Parrish was convicted by a jury Friday in the shooting outside Metropolitan Cafe two days after Christmas in 2014.
Prosecutors said Parrish faces a sentence of 20 years to life and will have to serve 85% of the term imposed before becoming eligible for parole. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10.
Authorities said the two victims were rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for emergency surgery and remained there for several days. Authorities said witness interviews and video surveillance indicated Parrish shot both victims "as he chased them through the alleyway."
Montville crash kills 2, hurts 3: Authorities say the collision of two cars in Montville killed two people and sent three others to the hospital.
The Morris County Prosecutor's Office said the vehicles collided about 7:30 p.m. Friday near Route 202 and Heritage Court.
Prosecutors said a 93-year-old woman from Hallandale, Florida, and an 85-year-old man from Totowa were killed. Their names weren't immediately released.
Three other people were taken to Morristown Medical Center, where their conditions weren't immediately available.
Local police, county prosecutors and the county Sheriff's Office investigated.
Newark man gets 25 years in fender-bender slaying: A Newark man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in a slaying prosecutors said followed a fender-bender in New Jersey last year.
Twenty-eight-year-old Jerome Bearfield pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and a weapons charge in the death of 51-year-old Basil Howard in East Orange.
Bearfield must serve 85% of the prison term imposed Friday in Essex County.
Prosecutors said Bearfield was driving home from his mother's birthday party in May 2018 when his car was struck, and he got out and shot Howard, a father of two.
Assistant Prosecutor Adam Wells called the victim "innocent and unsuspecting" and said, "It's hard to imagine a more senseless and unprovoked act of violence."
— Associated Press
