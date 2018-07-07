Drivers in New Jersey and across the nation saw prices at the pump rise over the Independence Day holiday travel period. AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.90, up 3 cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.29 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year. Analysts said drivers should prepare for possible higher prices in coming weeks due to a shrinking global crude oil supply, continuing high demand in the summer driving season and sanctions on Iran creating an unpredictable market.
Father of toddler found dead in suitcase extradited: A Virginia man whose toddler daughter’s body was found in a suitcase next to train tracks in New Jersey earlier this year is back in the state following extradition. NJ.com reported 37-year-old Travis Plummer, of Richmond, pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon in Hudson County to a charge of desecrating human remains. The body of 23-month-old Te’Myah Layauna Plummer was found April 11 just west of the Journal Square rail station in Jersey City in the PATH rapid transit system, which serves New Jersey and parts of New York City. A cause of death hasn’t been announced.
Meadowlands plans to launch sports bets July 14: The Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford said it plans to start taking sports bets July 14. The track had previously estimated it might begin taking bets on the 15th. An opening ceremony is set for 10:15 a.m., with the first bets placed by invited dignitaries. The tracks’ sports betting operation will then be open to the public. The Meadow-lands will be the second track, after Monmouth Park, to offer sports betting in New Jersey. Two Atlantic City casinos, Borgata and the Ocean Resort also offer sports betting.
Pharmaceuticals firm moving headquarters to N.J.: Gov. Phil Murphy said Teva Pharmaceuticals is moving its U.S. headquarters to the state from Penn-sylvania. The Israel-based company is moving from North Wales to Parsippany-Troy Hills. Murphy said the move will mean 843 jobs will be transferred or created and 232 positions will be retained. New Jersey’s Economic Development Authority in June approved about $4 million in tax credits over 10 years for Teva.
— Associated Press