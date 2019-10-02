Authorities say one person is dead and several others are injured after a fast-moving fire roared through a home in New Jersey’s largest city.
One of those injured was a man who leaped from a second-floor window to escape. A police spokesman said the man was in critical condition with a head injury.
The fire in Newark broke out shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday and was fought by numerous firefighters. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the blaze.
The injured people were being treated at a hospital.
Their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.
Essex County man guilty of printing fake checks: A Bloomfield man who authorities said was printing bogus checks at his home has been convicted.
A jury in Essex County on Wednesday convicted Woody Armand of forgery, trafficking in personal information and drug and weapons offenses.
Authorities allegedly found more than 1,000 blank checks and printing equipment in the 44-year-old’s apartment as well as multiple debit cards belonging to other people.
They also found heroin, oxycodone and a handgun.
The jury deliberated for three days after a three-day trial.
Armand has eight prior felony convictions and faces up to 30 years in prison with no parole for 10 years when he’s sentenced next month.
Drawbridge delays rail riders: Rail riders in New Jersey endured more than two hours of delays after an aging drawbridge failed to close properly.
The malfunction at the Raritan River drawbridge occurred about 11 p.m. Tuesday. NJ Transit said an electrical problem caused the bridge to not shut properly.
Several trains were delayed and at least one train was canceled when service was suspended. Service resumed about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The bridge connects Perth Amboy and South Amboy and is more than 100 years old. It suffered damage during 2012’s Superstorm Sandy that forced it to shut down for three weeks.
NJ Transit plans to replace the span and has been awarded about $450 million in federal grants.
— Associated Press
