An appellate court ruled Friday that a woman accused of stabbing her fiance and leaving him in a car outside a hospital should remain jailed until her murder trial.
The ruling overturned a lower court decision that Ciara Williams, 27, of Brick Township, Ocean County, should be freed until her case is heard. The judge who issued that ruling had also issued a stay of it while the appeals court considered the case, so Williams has remained in custody since her arrest last fall.
The appellate court cited Williams’ lengthy criminal history in reversing the order and noted she has failed to appear in court 11 times overall.
Williams stabbed Dennis Power, 35, as they argued in their Brick Township apartment Sept. 29, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Williams then drove Power to the hospital before returning to the apartment and cleaning it, prosecutors have said, adding she then avoided authorities for more than 24 hours.
Power was unconscious but still breathing when hospital staff found him in the vehicle, but he died shortly afterward.
A defense attorney has said Williams had obvious facial injuries following the argument and acted in self-defense.
Camden man charged in murder: A Camden man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Philadelphia man found wounded on a Camden street last year.
Jamil Beatty, 30, of Camden, was arrested Wednesday at his home and remains jailed pending a detention hearing, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
Beatty is accused of killing William McWhorter, 46, who was found Nov. 29. Police responding to reports of shots fired found he had been shot and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
— Associated Press
Ex-Newark officer admits bribe scheme: A former Newark police officer has admitted he solicited and accepted thousands of dollars in bribes from brothel owners in exchange for protecting them from law enforcement.
Julio Rivera, 50, pleaded guilty Thursday to bribery and aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false personal tax return, according to federal prosecutors. The Old Bridge man faces up to 13 years in prison when he’s sentenced April 30.
Rivera started taking the payments in 2011 and continued through November 2016, accepting between $40,000 and $95,000 overall, prosecutors said.
In 2015, Rivera began sending his girlfriend to receive the payments at a clothing store. In text messages, he referred to the payments as “food.”
