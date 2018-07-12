Gov. Phil Murphy and public radio stations have reached a deal to air a constituent call-in show. The Democratic governor announced the three-show Ask the Governor agreement with WBGO in Newark, WHYY in Philadelphia and WNYC in New York in a statement issued Thursday. Murphy is set to appear at 7 p.m. Monday, at 8 p.m. Sept. 17 and 7 p.m. Nov. 19. The hour-long shows will include a mix of questions from callers, a segment on pre-selected “timely” topics and questions collected before the broadcasts. The agreement comes after Murphy canceled his May appearance on public radio when the stations wanted to have a reporter ask Murphy questions. Murphy had said that would turn the show into “Meet the Press,” instead of “Ask the Governor.”
Humpback whale disentangled from net off N.J.: Crews have successfully disentangled a humpback whale that got caught in material in waters off New Jersey. The juvenile whale — estimated to be more than 30-feet-long — was freed Wednesday after responders sliced a piece of gill net, a type of netting used in commercial fishing, that was wrapped around its mouth. The netting had formed a closed loop around its blowhole. The whale had been spotted in the Raritan and Sandy Hook bays in recent days.
Man had baby’s body for months before dumping, prosecutors say: Prosecutors said a Virginia man charged with dumping his dead toddler’s body near train tracks in Jersey City had had the body for months. They made the assertion Wednesday at a bail hearing for Travis Plummer, who was arrested in Puerto Rico in April. Authorities said Plummer took 23-month-old Te’Myah Layauna Plummer from her mother in Virginia last fall and traveled to New Jersey with the decomposing body wrapped inside a suitcase. They believe he left the suitcase in a friend’s garage in Jersey City, and dumped it near the tracks after police came to the friend’s house in March. Plummer has pleaded not guilty to improper disposal of human remains. A judge denied his request for bail Wednesday.
— Associated Press
N.J. hedge fund owner gets 6 years for $4M fraud: The owner and manager of a New Jersey hedge fund who defrauded two investors out of $4 million is now headed to federal prison. Nicholas Lattanzio received a six-year sentence Thursday after the 62-year-old Montclair man was convicted of wire and securities fraud. He also must pay $3.93 million in restitution. Prosecutors said Lattanzio orchestrated a large-scale scheme through which he, his Black Diamond Capital Appreciation Fund and several other related entities collected millions in upfront fees from two corporate investors who were promised future loans or investment opportunities that never materialized. Prosecutors said Lattanzio used the money to pay himself more than $500,000 in salary and for several personal expenses, including the purchase of a $1 million home in Montclair and payment of $500,000 in credit card debt.
Roselle man charged with animal cruelty: A man accused of keeping more than 40 dogs in “severely unsanitary and inhumane” conditions at his Roselle home is now facing several animal cruelty counts. Union County prosecutors announced the charges against 40-year-old Roselle resident Evelio Calderon on Wednesday. The dogs had been removed from the home last month, but authorities held off filing specific counts until veterinarians evaluated the canines. They ranged in age from puppies to older dogs, varying widely in breed and size. Several were treated there for acute injuries that included open sores, malnourishment, joint problems and eye issues.