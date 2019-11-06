Somerset County is offering free hepatitis A vaccinations after a deli worker at a supermarket was found to have the virus.
The vaccinations will be given at the county health department from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
Officials say the Somerville ShopRite was contagious with the virus between Oct. 13 and Oct. 30. Officials say anyone who bought food from the deli should throw it away.
Hepatitis A is usually spread when a person comes into contact with objects, food or drinks contaminated by an infected person.
State health officials have confirmed 533 hepatitis A infections this year, including six deaths.
2 dead in fire: A fast-moving fire that roared through a New Jersey home has left two people dead.
Middlesex County authorities say the fire in Jamesburg broke out around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. The two bodies were found a short time later inside the single-family home.
The names of the victims have not been released, and their cause of death has not been determined.
No firefighters or police officers were injured in the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Man accused of killing parents extradited: A man who allegedly used baseball bats and a knife to kill his parents in their home has been extradited to New Jersey to face murder charges.
Todd Warner was captured Oct. 28 at a casino in Pennsylvania, one day after police found the bodies of Frank and Joyanne Warner, both 73. Officers had gone to their Washington Township home after getting a 911 call from the couple’s daughter, who went to the residence after she couldn’t contact her parents.
Todd Warner was soon identified as a suspect in the slayings, which occurred two months before his parents were due to retire from their salon business. He chose not to fight extradition and was returned to Warren County on Wednesday.
Widow to thieves: Return the ashes: A New Jersey woman whose home was burglarized is pleading with the thieves to return one item, a box containing her late husband’s ashes.
Jamie Stratton, niece of the victim, says burglars kicked down the front door, stole the box and jewelry that included a commemorative wedding band set.
Stratton says her aunt, Liz Stratton, “just wants the box to be returned,” and the jewelry has no value compared to his ashes.
Liz Stratton was away from Oct. 24 to 30, and the family isn’t sure when the South Amboy home was burglarized.
School holds diversity talks after slave costume: A New Jersey high school held diversity-education sessions after learning students dressed as an African American slave and owner at a Halloween party.
The Courier News reports about 150 students participated in an optional diversity session at Watchung Hills Regional High School in Warren on Wednesday.
District Superintendent Elizabeth Jewett wrote a letter Tuesday condemning the actions of the two students who attended an off-campus Halloween event, one in blackface and the other holding a whip.
School officials say that while the costumes were worn outside of school and the party was not affiliated with the district, they will be investigating the matter in partnership with law enforcement.
The district says it hopes the sessions held during students’ free periods is the first step to addressing the issue.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.