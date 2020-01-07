A carjacking suspect who led police on a chase had to be rescued by officers after the vehicle crashed early Tuesday and he eventually became pinned under a police cruiser, authorities said.
Jared Walker, 22, of Newark, carjacked a van in the city about 2 a.m. while the driver was still in the vehicle, authorities said. The victim managed to escape from the van a short time later and called police, who soon began to pursue the stolen vehicle.
Walker refused to pull over when officers tried to stop the vehicle and tried to speed away, authorities said. The van then struck several other vehicles and knocked down a fence before it eventually collided with a police car and crashed into an empty lot.
Walker jumped out of the van and tried to hide in some snow-covered grass, authorities said. However, an officer in a police car looking for Walker then inadvertently drove over the suspect, pinning Walker beneath the cruiser.
When the officers heard Walker screaming in agony, they lifted the police vehicle and freed him, authorities said.
Walker was charged with kidnapping, robbery, carjacking and numerous weapons offenses. It wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.
Burlington deaths ruled murder-suicide: The deaths of two people whose bodies were found at a Burlington County apartment complex last week have been ruled a murder-suicide.
Kristopher Corry, 30, and Tianna Drummond, 28, were found Thursday inside their unit at the Willow Pointe Apartments in Burlington Township. The bodies were found by police officers who had been asked by a neighbor to conduct a wellness check on the couple after they were heard arguing.
The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday that an investigation determined Drummond was fatally beaten by Corry, who then shot himself. But they have not said what may have sparked the argument that led to the deaths.
Property manager gets probation for theft: A property manager who stole more than $120,000 from an elderly tenant to pay for lavish vacations and designer clothes has been spared a prison term.
Natalia Calderon-Diaz, 33, of Elizabeth, was sentenced Monday to five years of probation and must pay $75,000 in restitution to the woman’s estate. She had pleaded guilty last year to theft.
The 89-year-old victim, who died several weeks ago, had lived alone at the Linden Arms complex in Elizabeth and had no immediate family.
Calderon-Diaz, who was a property manager at the complex, gradually gained the victim’s trust and withdrew $122,482 from her bank account without her knowledge or permission, authorities said. She spent the money on trips to destinations such as Las Vegas and Florida, high-end designer clothing and other items.
The thefts occurred from December 2017 through June 2019.
— Associated Press
