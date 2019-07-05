New Jersey has informed federal officials the state will once again oversee the process of resettling refugees.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the move Thursday.
His Republican predecessor, Chris Christie, had ceded the state's role to the federal government in 2016, and the nonprofit International Rescue Committee has been running all aspects of resettlement in New Jersey since then.
The governor said the state Department of Human Services has been working with the federal government and the IRC to return the functions to the state for the 2020 fiscal year that began July 1.
Murphy also signed an executive order Thursday to create a state Office of New Americans. Its goal is to advance immigrant and refugee integration initiatives in New Jersey.
Teen faces weapons charge in Asbury shooting: A shooting on a crowded boardwalk in Asbury Park left two women wounded and a teenage boy facing a weapons charge.
The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Thursday, shortly after the city staged its annual beach fireworks display, which had drawn large crowds. Authorities say multiple shots were fired during the incident, causing some to quickly flee the boardwalk.
A 55-year-old woman was treated at a hospital for a wound that wasn't considered life-threatening, while a 25-year-old woman refused treatment for what authorities said was a minor wound.
A 16-year-old Asbury Park boy was arrested shortly after the shooting by a Manalapan Township police officer who was working a security detail for the fireworks show. The teen is charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Final defendant sentenced in dog fighting ring: The last of 12 defendants convicted of roles in a multistate dog fighting ring has been sentenced in New Jersey to more than four years in prison.
Justin Love was convicted in October on multiple counts including unlawfully possessing and trafficking in fighting dogs. The 39-year-old Sewell man received a 54-month sentence Wednesday and will have to serve three years of supervised release once he's freed.
The trial closes an investigation dubbed Operation Grand Champion. The phrase Grand Champion is used by dog fighters for animals with more than five victories.
Federal prosecutors say 113 dogs have been rescued due to the investigation.
Authorities have said the defendants participated in dog fights and trafficked in dogs for fights in New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois and New Mexico.
2 killed in Jackson crash: A single-vehicle crash in Ocean County left two people dead Thursday.
Jackson Township police said the driver of an SUV was traveling south on Faraday Avenue when they lost control of the vehicle about 3:30 p.m. The SUV went off the right side of the road and crossed over to Houston Avenue, where it then struck a utility pole and a tree.
Two people were in the SUV at the time of the crash, and both were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Their names have not been released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
