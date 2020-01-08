A woman angry about long lines at a New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission office smashed computer equipment, assaulted two staffers and kicked police officers as they tried to arrest her, authorities said.
Shawna Joseph, 28, of Jersey City, was told to leave the office in Bayonne about 2 p.m. Tuesday after she became irate over the length of the line of customers, authorities said. She then returned about two hours later and caused another disturbance.
When she was confronted during the second visit, Joseph pushed the office manager and began breaking computer equipment, authorities said, eventually causing $23,000 in damage.
The manager and a security guard struggled to remove Joseph from the office, and she repeatedly punched both of them, authorities said. Police soon arrived and, as they and the security guard tried to restrain Joseph, she repeatedly kicked the officers while they attempted to handcuff her, authorities said.
Joseph was later found to have a PCP-laced marijuana cigarette in her possession, authorities said. She was charged with criminal mischief, drug possession, aggravated assault and hindering apprehension.
Psych patient to be held for trial: A Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital patient accused of fatally stabbing a fellow patient on New Year’s Eve agreed Wednesday to remain in custody until his murder trial.
Rashid Davis, 28, waived his right to a detention hearing during a brief court session. Authorities have not said where he is being held, though he is not in the Morris County jail.
The fatal stabbing was discovered when hospital staffers encountered Davis in a hallway and saw blood on his hand, county prosecutors have said. He then told the staffers he “did something bad” and threw something in the trash.
The victim’s body was found in Davis’ room, lying on the floor in a pool of blood.
Shore bridge to close: A bridge that links two towns on the Jersey Shore is expected to close for several months of emergency repairs, officials said.
The Ocean Avenue Shark River Bridge, which connects Avon-by-the-Sea and Belmar, will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians after the contract is awarded in the next two weeks, according to a statement from Monmouth County released this week. Limited marine traffic will still be able to pass under the bridge.
The steel pinions that support the bridge where it opens and closes have deteriorated and need to be repaired, inspectors said.
The bridge is expected to be fully operational by mid-May.
N.Y. man charged in N.J. skimming scheme: A New York City man involved in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from ATMs by a process known as “skimming” has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to federal prosecutors in New Jersey.
Bogdan Rusu, 39, of Queens, was also ordered Tuesday to pay $390,141 in restitution. He’ll also have to serve three years of supervised release once he’s freed from prison.
Rusu pleaded guilty last February to a count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. He admitted installing equipment in ATMs in New Jersey to read customers’ card numbers and capture information such as account numbers and access codes.
— Associated Press
