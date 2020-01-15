A state appeals court ruled Wednesday a convicted teenager’s comments to his mother shouldn’t have been used against him when police were investigating a 2016 shooting.
The ruling sent the case of the youth, identified by the initials “A.A.,” back to a lower court for a new hearing and reversed his convictions for aggravated assault and weapons offenses.
Police said they saw three people riding bicycles in the direction of a site in Jersey City where two people were shot. When the then-15-year-old was in custody, police said they overheard the teen talking to his mother through the gate of a holding cell and saying he was in the area of the shooting because people “had jumped us last week.” A.A.’s mother later contradicted that account.
Citing a 2000 ruling that requires police to make their best efforts to find a parent or guardian before questioning a minor, the appeals court ruled the teen should have been read his rights against self-incrimination in the presence of his mother and then allowed to consult with her in private before police questioned him.
Jersey City police promote three involved in shooting: Three police officers credited with preventing further bloodshed during last month’s fatal attack on a kosher market in Jersey City are being promoted.
Mayor Steven Fulop appointed Officers Kendric Jackson, Mariela Fernandez and Raymond Sanchez to the rank of detective at a ceremony at City Hall on Wednesday.
Sanchez and Fernandez were among the first to respond after David Anderson and Francine Graham stormed the market and killed three people in an anti-Semitic attack. Both officers were hurt and were treated and released from a hospital after the attacks.
Anderson and Graham died after a lengthy shootout with police. Before attacking the market, they shot and killed Jersey City police Detective Joseph Seals in what authorities have said was a chance encounter in a cemetery about a mile from the store.
Investigators found several weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and found a pipe bomb in the van driven by Anderson and Graham.
Matricide suspect to be tried as adult: A teenage boy who allegedly attacked and killed his mother last summer as his younger brother watched will be tried as an adult, prosecutors said.
Edgar Diaz, 18, is charged with murder, child endangerment and weapons offenses in the death of Margarita Diaz, 44, of Manchester. She was found in an office complex parking lot in Toms River on Aug. 7 and later died at a hospital.
Edgar Diaz attacked his mother, stabbed her with a knife and slammed her head into the pavement outside her parked car, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. He was 17 when the attack occurred and was arrested several days later.
Diaz voluntarily agreed Tuesday to have his case heard in adult court, prosecutors said. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he has retained an attorney.
Diaz’s younger brother was not harmed in the attack.
— Associated Press
