A woman injured in the fatal crash of an NJ Transit train in 2016 has settled a lawsuit for $1.5 million.
LaTonya Story was aboard the train that crashed at Hoboken Terminal, killing one and injuring more than 100 others.
Her lawsuit said she suffered injuries to her spine and is unable to work, partly due to a separate blood disorder that was affected by her injuries.
The train failed to stop in time as it reached the terminal. The accident was blamed on the engineer’s undiagnosed sleep disorder.
Story boarded the train in Rockland County, New York, where she lives. NJ Transit operated the train in cooperation with Metro-North Railroad, which will cover the settlement.
Mother’s body found at pizza shop: Authorities say a New Jersey man killed his mother inside her apartment, put her in a chest and then drove her body to a pizza shop where he worked.
Burlington County prosecutors said 53-year-old Brian Templeton was charged with murder and desecration of human remains. He’s being treated at a medical facility for an “ongoing condition,” and it’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.
A worker at the Courtyard Apartments complex in Edgewater Park contacted police Monday and asked them to check on 77-year-old Doris Templeton, a resident there who had not been seen nor heard from in more than two weeks.
Jersey City fire displaces 15: Authorities say a suspicious fire destroyed a Jersey City home and spread to three others, displacing 15 people overall.
The fire broke out about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday.
Police soon arrived at the scene but couldn’t enter the burning home due to heavy smoke. The flames spread to nearby residences, but all the fires were brought under control a short time later.
No residents were injured in the fires. Two police officers were treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities say it apparently started in the first home’s basement and appears to be suspicious.
— Associated Press
No suit vs. waiter in wine spill: A New Jersey country club no longer intends to sue a waiter accused of spilling wine and ruining a woman’s handbag she claims is worth $30,000.
In court documents filed Tuesday, Alpine Country Club’s attorney dropped its cross-claim against the waiter. Kenneth Merber also questioned the authenticity and value of the bag.
Maryana Beyder says in a lawsuit filed Oct. 29 she was dining at the country club in Demarest in September 2018 when a waiter spilled red wine on her rare Hermes handbag, ruining it.
Beyder’s attorney Alexandra Errico tells NorthJersey.com there are two reports verifying the bag is real and the country club is “acting in bad faith.” She says she plans to file a defamation and libel lawsuit.
SUV hits porch in Mercer: It was a scary morning for a homeowner in Mercer County after police say a car hit six parked vehicles and sent an SUV into a home’s porch.
The crash happened about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in Hamilton Township.
Homeowner Russ Starr told WPVI-TV he heard a boom and felt the house shake as the SUV slammed into the porch.
Police said there were four people inside the car and one person sustained a leg injury.
A building inspector will assess the damage to the home.
There is no word whether the driver has been ticketed.
