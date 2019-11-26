NJ Transit has released data showing how often its trains have been delayed or canceled in the past three years.
The data show cancellations have dropped significantly from a year ago but that hundreds of trains are still canceled each month.
The information released Tuesday dates to the beginning of 2017. It was in response to an executive order issued in August by Gov. Phil Murphy.
NJ Transit operates the nation’s largest statewide commuter rail service.
Murphy has made reforming the agency one of his central goals. But he’s faced criticism as train riders have endured increasing delays and cancellations in recent years.
Those have been due to a variety of factors, including an engineer shortage and federally mandated safety upgrades.
Students unhurt when bus hits pole: Authorities say no students were injured when a mini school bus struck a utility pole in Howell Township.
But it’s not yet known what caused the single-vehicle crash in Howell, which occurred about 2:50 p.m. Monday on Route 547 in the Monmouth County community.
The bus was carrying six students from Memorial Elementary School. They and a bus aide all walked away unharmed from the crash, but the bus driver — whose name was not released — suffered a hand injury.
The crash caused extensive damage to the bus.
Express checkout throwdown at ShopRite: Authorities say two women brawled in a Howell Township supermarket after one accused the other of having too many items in an express checkout lane.
The fight at the ShopRite broke out shortly before noon Thursday.
Authorities say a 43-year-old Brick woman was challenged by a 45-year-old Howell woman over the number of items she had in the express checkout. Their verbal dispute soon turned physical, with both women allegedly throwing punches and biting each other.
Witnesses said the Brick woman also scratched and bit the leg of a 43-year-old Freehold Township woman who tried to intervene. All three women were treated for minor injuries.
The two women involved in the fight were both charged with disorderly conduct. The Brick woman was also charged with simple assault.
Kidney goes to wrong patient: A Camden hospital says a kidney meant for one patient was mistakenly transplanted into another patient with the same name who was farther down the priority list.
Virtua Health says the Nov. 18 operation on a 51-year-old at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital was successful, but officials then discovered that the patient was transplanted out of priority order because “unusually, the individual who should have received the organ has the same name and is of similar age.”
Virtua Health says the error was reported to state health officials and the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, and the patient who should have received the kidney also underwent a successful transplant Sunday. Officials call the mistake “unprecedented” and say steps have been taken to prevent a recurrence.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.