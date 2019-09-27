A small plane that’s been stuck in some trees since it crashed near a New Jersey airport this week has finally been brought down.
The single-engine Cessna 172 suffered an engine stall and crashed Tuesday in a wooded area of Manville, not far from Central Jersey Regional Airport in nearby Hillsborough.
The 32-year-old pilot, who was alone in the plane, got out of the aircraft safely but was stuck in the trees for about four hours before a tree company helped rescuers get him down. The plane remained about 70 feet above the ground until it was taken down about 10 a.m. Friday.
Officials said it took about 30 minutes to complete the removal process. The plane was disassembled and taken to the airport, where investigators will examine it.
9/11 plaques stolen: Three bronze plaques detailing the timeline of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks have been stolen from a memorial site in Monmouth County.
The plaques at the county 9/11 memorial were discovered stolen Thursday. Officials said they were bolted and glued to stones along a walkway that leads to a large statute of an eagle clutching a beam from one of the fallen towers.
The memorial honors the 147 Monmouth County residents who died in the attacks. Their names are etched in stone beneath the statue.
Atlantic Highlands police said they believe the plaques were stolen sometime between Wednesday and Thursday.
Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Man gets 28 months for military kickback scheme: A Pennsylvania man who took kickbacks in a scheme involving construction projects at two New Jersey military bases is headed to federal prison.
James Conway received a 28-month sentence Thursday and was ordered to pay $1.4 million in restitution. The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to wire fraud and accepting unlawful kickbacks.
Conway was a regional manager for a construction contractor on projects at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and the Picatinny Arsenal. Federal prosecutors said that from September 2009 to August 2015, Conway secretly owned a company that purported to provide construction services.
Using his position with the contractor, prosecutors said Conway steered contracts to his firm. To conceal his ownership of the business, he signed the deals using the name of the company’s purported owner or vice president.
31 charged in drug ring: Federal authorities have charged 31 people in two overlapping drug trafficking operations in Burlington County.
Officials said the rings moved large quantities of cocaine, crack and heroin.
Twenty-eight people have been arrested and accused of various roles in the rings, while another was already in state custody. Three suspects remained at large Friday.
Among those charged was Herbert Mays, a 62-year-old Willingboro resident who authorities say is the leader of one of the rings.
Authorities said they learned about the rings through interception of telephone calls, text messages and other investigative techniques. They said the defendants obtained regular supplies of cocaine from conspirators in the Philadelphia area.
— Associated Press
