A Manchester Township man snared in a child sex sting is going back to prison more than 20 years after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a boy when he was a church counselor.

A judge in Ocean County on Friday sentenced 48-year-old Thomas Blumensteel to seven years in prison for luring. He must serve at least five years before he'll be eligible for parole and must register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

Blumensteel was arrested in September 2018 in a sting in which an undercover detective posed on social media as a 15-year-old boy. Prosecutors said Blumensteel arranged to meet for sex.

Mother, child hit by car on Halloween: A mother and her 3-year-old daughter were hospitalized in critical condition after they were struck by a car while trick-or-treating in Burlington County.

Police said they were on Olive Street and Cedar Lane in Florence Township when they were hit about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The motorist remained on the scene.

The 33-year-old and her child were flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

— Associated Press

