Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill establishing a state-based health care marketplace.
Murphy signed the legislation Friday in a private ceremony.
Under current law, New Jersey uses a federal exchange, or marketplace, letting people shop for and enroll in coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
The new law establishes the state’s own exchange. Murphy, a Democrat, said the law also gives the state more control over open enrollment as well as giving the state access to data it can use to regulate the market. He says it was necessary to protect against Trump administration “sabotage” of the law also known as Obamacare.
Lawmakers estimate participation in Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act increased by 36 percent or nearly 500,000 people over nearly four years.
Ocean County town moves beach fireworks to protect birds: A shore community moved its weekly beach fireworks show to accommodate endangered birds nesting and hatching there.
More than 150 pairs of American oystercatchers, least terns, and black skimmers have successively laid eggs near Jenkinson’s Aquarium in Point Pleasant Beach. So officials have moved the weekly summer fireworks shows, which started Thursday, to an area south of where the birds are located.
The nesting and hatching area has been roped off, and aquarium employees are monitoring the birds at least twice a day. Some birds have already nested and hatched, while others have just started to nest.
Doctor convicted for stabbing 12-year-old at ski resort: A doctor convicted of attacking a 12-year-old boy in a “ski rage” incident at a Sussex County resort must spend the next three Valentine’s Days in jail.
A state judge handed down the sentence Thursday to Samuel Caruthers. The judge chose Valentine’s Day because that was the day the attack occurred in 2016.
Authorities said Caruthers punched the boy and stabbed him with a ski pole. That came after the youth fell into Caruthers and his then-10-year-old son while snowboarding on the bunny slope at the Mountain Creek resort in Vernon.
The youth suffered minor injuries in the attack. He said the collision was an accident.
Man sexually assaults teen he met online: Authorities said a New Jersey man drove to western Pennsylvania to pick up a teenage girl he met online and then brought her back to his home and sexually assaulted her.
Middlesex County prosecutors say 23-year-old Andrew Carnegie-Blackman, of Highland Park, faces numerous charges including kidnapping, human trafficking, child endangerment and two counts of sexual assault. Husband convicted of killing wife: A husband accused of fatally stabbing his estranged wife during a domestic dispute has been convicted of murder by a jury that rejected his claims of self-defense.
The Ocean County jury also convicted Arthur Haskoor on two weapons charges Thursday. The 60-year-old Plumsted man faces a possible life term when he’s sentenced Aug. 29.
— Associated Press