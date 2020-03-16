New Jersey Motorsports Park announced it will close to the public until further notice.
This closure will include the entire NJMP facility and will affect all daily track rentals and events, all Tempest Karting operations and events, Finish Line Pub operations and events, and all catering activities and events. The management staff will continue to report to work and will be available to answer calls and concerns during this time.
The decision to reschedule major events will be made at a future time and will be in accordance with any recommendations from the CDC and State of New Jersey Office of Emergency Management.
“The health of our customers and employees is our major priority at this time. New Jersey Motorsports Park will take whatever actions are necessary to ensure that we are following the protocol set forth by the Center for Disease Control,” said NJMP President Brad Scott in a statement.
