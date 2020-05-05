All New Jersey schools will be closed for in-person instruction through the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. Schools in this state have been closed to students since mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Jersey schools will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday during his daily briefing. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most sports in the state, canceled the spring season in response to Murphy's announcement.
Three Atlantic County mainland communities have approached their 2020-21 municipal budgets differently from each other. Northfield's budget will decrease its municipal tax rate. The Somers Point budget increased the municipal tax bill. The Linwood budget caused the municipal tax bill to be flat this year compared to last year.
Some unemployed New Jersey workers say they were approved for benefits several weeks ago — given weekly payment amounts, confirmation numbers and start dates — but have yet to see a penny. The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development's Facebook page is full of comments from people saying the same thing.
Marianna Papazoglou, a Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball standout, verbally committed to the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. The junior announced the decision on Twitter. Papazoglou will receive academic grants to the university.
