THE WILDWOODS
SEPT. 12 THROUGH SEPT 14
WHAT TO EXPECT: The convention will attract thousands of firefighters and their families to the Wildwoods for meetings, seminars, parades and a fireworks display. Firetrucks and apparatus will be on display at the Convention Center parking lots, and the American Red Cross will host a Blood Drive on Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors and equipment displays will be set up in Fox Park. A fireworks display will take place at 9 p.m. on Friday at Pine Avenue on the beach. The Firemen's parade will start at 2 p.m. Saturday at New Jersey Avenue and Cresse Avenue in Wildwood Crest and proceed to 20th Avenue in North Wildwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.