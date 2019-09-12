Firemen convention

THE WILDWOODS

SEPT. 12 THROUGH SEPT 14

WHAT TO EXPECT: The convention will attract thousands of firefighters and their families to the Wildwoods for meetings, seminars, parades and a fireworks display. Firetrucks and apparatus will be on display at the Convention Center parking lots, and the American Red Cross will host a Blood Drive on Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors and equipment displays will be set up in Fox Park. A fireworks display will take place at 9 p.m. on Friday at Pine Avenue on the beach. The Firemen's parade will start at 2 p.m. Saturday at New Jersey Avenue and Cresse Avenue in Wildwood Crest and proceed to 20th Avenue in North Wildwood.

