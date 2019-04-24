Ryfe

Ryfe, a new bar and restaurant opening in Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Operators of the former Murphy's Bar and Grille on 4105 Atlantic Avenue sought approvals from the city's Zoning Board to open Ryfe, a new restaurant and  bar. The applicants sought a variance for parking. The meeting was held on April 25.

Tags

Load comments