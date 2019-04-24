Operators of the former Murphy's Bar and Grille on 4105 Atlantic Avenue sought approvals from the city's Zoning Board to open Ryfe, a new restaurant and bar. The applicants sought a variance for parking. The meeting was held on April 25.
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
DCF worker from Somers Point arrested on child porn charges
-
Vagabond co-owner likes to lounge on back deck of his Atlantic City home
-
List of Boy Scout leaders accused of sex abuse has South Jersey ties
-
Man lying on Pacific Avenue hit by car, Atlantic City police say
-
Oakcrest student dies in Hamilton ATV crash
Today's ePaper
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25