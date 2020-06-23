WILDWOOD — When the three current members of the Board of Commissioners took their oath of office Jan. 5, they knew they would have their hands full.
They had campaigned on a promise of a new direction for the seaside town. Now they would be expected to deliver.
What they did not know, what they could not have predicted, was what the first half of 2020 had in store.
Starting with an unexpected presidential visit, the new government then faced a pandemic and the crushing economic drop that accompanied it, a spring storm that upended a section of Boardwalk, and a Black Lives Matter gathering in Fox Park.
“You’re just getting in, and we get a phone call from the most powerful man in the country saying he wants to stop by and hang out for a day,” Mayor Pete Byron said.
From the moment the city found out President Donald Trump would hold a rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center on the Boardwalk, followed by the rise of COVID-19 in New Jersey, many of those plans were placed on the back burner, superseded by more urgent priorities.
Byron has confidence the beach town can still see a successful summer, if things return to normal by July 4, or at least to normal enough.
He said the revenue lost in June could be made up in July and August and into the fall, which has long been a strong season for Wildwood.
But Byron along with fellow commissioners Krista Fitzsimons, a former school board member, and local businessman Steven Mikulski, say the city has to face deeper economic challenges to achieve lasting success.
One of five municipalities that share the barrier island known as Five Mile Beach, Wildwood faces multiple economic problems, including vacant houses and buildings throughout its west side, multiple boarded-up storefronts along its Pacific Avenue downtown and a Boardwalk in need of at least $60 million in reconstructive work.
According to Fitzsimons, who oversees the city’s revenue and finance department, that number is far beyond the reach of Wildwood taxpayers.
But, some visible changes have been taking place since before the 2019 election, including a $10 million overhaul of the Rio Grande Avenue entrance to town, a multiyear project to widen and lift the roadway funded by Cape May County that’s finishing up now.
The city is in talks with a developer for a major project on Pacific between Lincoln and Schellenger avenues, which could mean the demolition of two former nightclubs and a new project encompassing the entire block. Byron declined to identify the developer, but said preliminary plans call for 72 apartments, a bar and restaurant, a pool and two commercial units.
He expects that project to be completed by 2021, with plans going in front of the Planning Board this summer.
Other long-discussed projects include a host hotel near the convention center, which has been talked about since the center opened in 2002, and development on the back bay. Byron said several developers have expressed interest in that long-vacant waterfront parcel, and that the city has a memorandum of understanding with a developer for the hotel.
There have also been discussions with a national chain for a new hotel downtown, Byron said. Residents have heard promises of renewal and redevelopment before, Byron acknowledged, and want to see results, not hear more talk.
“We’re moving more into the results stage,” he said. “Wildwood didn’t get into this fiscal situation overnight and we’re not going to get out of it overnight.”
The first step toward improving Wildwood will be to get through the pandemic, Byron said.
The city has eased rules on public consumption of alcohol, as have other area communities, to give restaurants and bars a boost.
The city also plans to close some downtown streets temporarily, although commissioners want to draw a sharp distinction between making room for outside dining during the pandemic and an earlier attempt to create a pedestrian mall on Pacific, a move widely seen as a massive and expensive failure.
“Growing up, there was no better town, no better place to be than Wildwood. It was such an exciting town,” he said. The nightlife along Pacific Avenue, the Boardwalk attractions, the beach and more, added up to his favorite place.
He struck a hopeful note about what’s to come.
“I think that the team that we have is the team that we need to move Wildwood forward,” Byron said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.