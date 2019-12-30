When it comes to New Year's Eve, Atlantic City casinos tailor their festivities to what their visitors want — ballroom parties, clubs and more.
The Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club continues to provide a safe space for children who are unsupervised after school by providing extracurricular activities and tools to lead them to a brighter future.
Shirat Hayam Synagogue in Ventnor held a Layman's Guide to Presidential Impeachment forum on Sunday to educate and inform members of the congregation and the community about the history of impeachment and what's to come in President Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings.
Atlantic City Electric announced a plan to expand electric vehicle programs to include 245 charging stations. The program reflects the New Jersey's Energy Master Plan, an executive order signed by Governor Phil Murphy to convert the state to 100% clean energy by 2050.
The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the NFL postseason for the third year in a row. On Sunday, they beat the New York Giants 34-17 to win the NFC East. Tickets for next weekend's playoff game go on sale online at noon Monday. And you can check out photos from their playoff-clinching win here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.