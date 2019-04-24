Dwayne Haskins, 6-3, 230, Ohio State

Strengths: Big guy with a big arm who commands his offense.

Weaknesses: Heavy-footed and prone to fall back against pressure. Only 14 career starts.

Fact: Led the nation with 4,831 yards passing and 50 touchdowns last season.

Gone by: Even if the teams currently in the top 10 don't want Haskins, good bet someone will trade up to grab him.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins points during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)