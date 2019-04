Quinnen Williams, 6-6, 303, Alabama

Strengths: Nearly unblockable last season with a combination of quickness, power and strong hands.

Weaknesses: Could nitpick about his weight as he might be more comfortable playing in the 290s. That's about it.

Fact: One-year starter who made a case as the best player in college football in 2018.

Gone by: Pick four.

Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley (66) and Georgia center Lamont Gaillard (53) block Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (92) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)