The Atlantic County Library System will reopen doors at four branches Monday.
Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Hammonton and Mays Landing libraries will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday with the first hour each day reserved for those at high risk from COVID-19. That includes the elderly and those with underlying conditions.
“We look forward to reopening so our residents and visitors can once again enjoy this important community resource,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a statement.
The branches will operate at the state-mandated 25% capacity, and all patrons and staff will be required to social distance and wear masks. Computer use will be limited to 30 minutes, and patrons will have to reserve a date and time by making an appointment.
Patrons are encouraged to request items in advance so they’re ready for pickup. Curbside pickup is currently available at all nine branches Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The five branches not opening Monday are expected to reopen Monday, July 13 — those include Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Pleasantville, Somers Point and Ventnor. Those branches will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the first hour reserved for high-risk visitors.
THE NUMBERS
New Jersey reported a total of 173,402 COVID-19 cases with 13,355 confirmed deaths.
The Cape May County Department of Health reported eight new cases Sunday. Overall, 779 total people have tested positive and 69 have died, with 594 individuals have been listed as off quarantine.
Atlantic County reported 14 new cases to bring the county total to 3,013. The death of an 84-year old Northfield man from complications of the disease brings the toll to 210. According to the county, 1,505 people have been cleared as recovered.
The state reported that Cumberland County had seven new cases for a total of 3,017 with 136 deaths.
Contact: 609-272-7210 ZSpencer@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressSpencer
