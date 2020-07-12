NJ State Police Logo
HAMMONTON — Four people suffered serious injuries in a car crash Sunday along the Atlantic City Expressway just past the Hammonton exit on the eastbound lanes of the highway, said State Trooper Alejandro Goez.

Shortly after 3 p.m., there was an accident involving a car that went off the road and overturned with four occupants, Goez said.

The road’s right-hand lane was closed for more than four hours, Goez said.

There was no word on the condition of those involved in the crash.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

