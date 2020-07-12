HAMMONTON — Four people suffered serious injuries in a car crash Sunday along the Atlantic City Expressway just past the Hammonton exit on the eastbound lanes of the highway, said State Trooper Alejandro Goez.
Shortly after 3 p.m., there was an accident involving a car that went off the road and overturned with four occupants, Goez said.
Police investigating hit-run on X’way
The road’s right-hand lane was closed for more than four hours, Goez said.
There was no word on the condition of those involved in the crash.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.