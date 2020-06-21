Sweat, work in the heat

Paul Vitiello, of Northfield Public Works, mows the Northfield Cardinals football field.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The week ahead will bring another step up the thermometer, with a pair of 90-degree days Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning sun will turn to afternoon storms Monday and Tuesday, though drier weather will be around for the end of the week.

We’ll have areas of sunshine to start, along with patchy, dense fog. Temperatures will be summery to start, beginning between 65 and 70 degrees. That sun will be strong. I got a little color at 8 a.m. Sunday. So, if you will be outside for more than 15 minutes, slap on the sun screen.

The only difference between the past couple of days and Monday will be that the shore may see a shower or storm after 2 p.m. Coverage will, again, be limited, so most of you will be dry during the day. The reason the shore may see rain is that winds will turn to the southwest from the south, and we will lose a little of that stabilizing oceanic influence.

Otherwise, high temperatures will be in the mid-80s on the mainland. The shore will be in the upper 70s. The muggy meter will be similar to Sunday’s. Overall, a pretty good summer day to be out and about safely.

While storms from the heating of the day will end at about 9 p.m., a weak disturbance will pass overnight, which could bring a shower between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Temperatures will fall through the 80s and 70s during the evening, with overnight lows around 70.

Tuesday will be nearly the same. We’ll have some sunshine and fog to start the day. Afternoon clouds and isolated storms will be present again for the afternoon and early evening. Another day of southwest winds will pump in more heat and higher dew points.

Highs will be just above 90 in spots such as Hammonton and Buena Vista Township. Most of the inland spots should sit just shy of that, while the shore will be in the mid-80s.

Another round of showers will be possible from about midnight to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Then, the sky should clear out early enough for the sun to bake us to a 90- degree day everywhere on the mainland, even the low 90s in spots. The shore will be in the mid-80s. Carry water if you’ll be outside for a while.

An isolated storm will be possible during the afternoon and early evening again.

However, the main activity should come with a passing cold front that happens overnight. The timing still needs to be worked out, but we’ll be on the watch for a line of storms. Overnight lows will be will be at or just below 70 degrees.

After the cold front, the dew points will drop, but the thermometer will not.

This is classic summer. The lower dew points mean less water in the air, which allows the ground to be heated up quicker by the sun.

