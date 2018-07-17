A 35-year-old Mays Landing man as charged with luring after he allegedly asked an 11-year-old girl for her phone number and if she needed a ride, Hamilton Township police said.
At approximately 11:32 a.m. Monday, police responded to Pinehurst Avenue for the report of a possible child luring incident which occurred on Berry Drive, both in the Cloverleaf development.
The caller advised a silver Subaru Forrester, driven by a white male, with dark black hair, and a beard, wearing sunglasses and a hat, approached the 11-year-old female while she was walking down the street, police said. After the suspect asked the victim if she needed a ride and for her phone number, the victim ran to a neighbor’s house, police said.
The victim's mother, Jolene Massey, learned from a friend that the suspect also took photos of her daughter and followed her to her friend's house.
While officers were responding to the incident, they located the suspect vehicle, which was being operated by the registered owner, Talal Aridi. Aridi was ultimately transported to the police station, interviewed by detectives and charged with luring (2nd degree), police said.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Screening Unit was contacted and advised to place the charges against Aridi on a summons, per Criminal Justice Reform, police said. Aridi was released pending court.
