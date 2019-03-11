VENTNOR — A Monmouth County man was charged with drug and weapons offenses on March 5 in the city, according to news released by Capt. Joseph W. Fussner on Monday.
Dominick Tardo, 27, of Marlboro, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, also known as CDS, with intent to distribute, possession of a CDS, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering apprehension, Fussner said. Tardo was taken to the Atlantic County Jail on unrelated matters, he said.
At 3:13 p.m., city police received a call from a citizen reporting a suspicious male inside the Wawa Store, located in the 5200 block of Ventnor Avenue, Fussner said.
The caller indicated the male may have injected a CDS while inside the store bathroom and was concerned for the male’s well-being and the safety of others due to the fact the male had entered the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle outside the store. Officers responded and located the male in question. He was identified as Tardo, Fussner said.
VENTNOR — A Burlington County man was arrested Thursday night and charged in a New Year’s Ev…
After a brief investigation by members of the city police along with the assistance of a K9 from the Pleasantville Police Department, Tardo along with two passengers, Jacob Potash, 35, from Monsey N.Y. and Pamela Pajuelo 29, of Brooklyn, N.Y. were arrested and charged with drug and weapons offenses, Fussner said.
Police seized heroin, crack/cocaine, various paraphernalia used for packaging and distribution of a CDS, along with cash, Fussner said.
Potash and Pajuelo were each charged with possession of a CDS, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and released, Fussner said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.