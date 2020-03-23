We will continue our rotation between wet and dry days with a rain-free one Tuesday. However, another storm will roll into the region Wednesday, bringing rain, wind and the potential for coastal flooding.
We’ll start out the day Tuesday differently than how we left it Monday. Gone will be the rain, gloomy look and damp weather. In comes some sunshine (plus a few areas of fog), with drier air. Temperatures will start on either side of 40, highest along Cape May and the shore.
High pressure will make a quick pass through the area, with the center of it passing through eastern Canada during the day. That’ll bring in a gentle northerly wind.
High temperatures will rise into the mid-50s on the mainland, slightly cooler at the shore. Both of them will be seasonable for this time of the year.
High clouds that will develop late in the day will thicken overnight. That will be in response to a low-pressure system that will move out of the Plains on Tuesday morning.
Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s, which will likely be reached around midnight, before staying steady for the rest of it. Rain will begin right around dawn, between 6 and 9 a.m., from west to east.
Wednesday will play out pretty similarly to Monday. The morning will be a straight soaker for us. A few areas of roadway flooding will be in the realm of possibility. A strong, southeasterly wind will blow around 15-25 mph.
Going into the afternoon, expect more scattered activity. Still, there’s not much dry time for construction or outdoor work. It’ll best be left to another day.
This is a change from my previous forecast. The low pressure looks to hang around for a while longer, leading to the change. Otherwise, winds will flip to the northeast during the p.m. hours. High temperatures will get into the low 50s for most.
Rain will taper off and end between 5 to 8 p.m. Rainfall totals will wind up between 0.50 to 0.90, similar to Monday.
The one difference between Monday and Wednesday will be that widespread, not local, minor stage coastal flooding will occur. This can happen during either of the high tides, but it will be more likely during the p.m. one. Move your car a block or two if you typically see coastal flooding. It’ll be another reason not to go out, but be aware of water on the roads.
Clouds will be slow to clear out Wednesday night. We’ll cool down in the mid-30s come Thursday night, which will be right where we should be for late March.
Thursday will again be another brief, dry, reprieve. As the low-pressure system pulls away, northerly winds around the counter-clockwise spinning system will pull in drier air. We will clear out as the day goes on.
Temperatures will be in the 55-60 degree range on the mainland, with 50-55 at the shore. Overall, a nice day to enjoy time outside, safely.
