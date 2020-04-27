A likely dry and even sunny, at times, day will be on tap Tuesday. Then, another long-duration storm system will be in store Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, bringing periods of heavy rain, strong winds and flooding concerns.
The first hints of sunlight will actually make it through the windows Tuesday morning. We’ll start out partly sunny. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s in Hammonton and the mainland with a near-40-degree reading at Harvey Cedars and the shore.
High pressure in the Deep South will nose its way into South Jersey. That will keep at least a little bit of sun in the forecast throughout the day. The northwest winds will turn to the west, bringing in warmer air, too. In the sun, a T-shirt will do, highs will be in the mid-60s throughout the area. Though a sea breeze may cool it down into the 50s along the shore and east of the Garden State Parkway corridor during the afternoon. That will be seasonable for this time of the year. Get out, enjoy and soak up some sun, safely.
Come Tuesday evening, it will be cloudy. If it feels like the sun has been missing from your life, you’d be on to something. At Philadelphia International Airport, our nearest weather station that allows for full context on cloud cover, April has not had many sunglasses-worthy days. Eighteen days averaged between 40% and 70% cloud cover, six days have been at least 70% cloudy and only three have been less than 30% cloudy.
Wednesday morning will be dark and gray again. A warm front will be to the south of us and an east wind will blow initially. A strong low-pressure system will move through the Great Lakes. All of this has been a familiar story this month.
Winds will turn more southerly as the warm front lifts. In terms of rain, isolated showers will be around during the morning ahead of the warm front. The rest of the day will likely be dry, but mostly cloudy. Expect highs in the mid-60s well away from the coasts, with the shores in the 50s. So, not that unpleasant.
Thursday will be a wet day. While exact timing will need another day to be figured out, it does look like scattered morning showers will give way to a period of heavy rain during the afternoon. A potent cold front, in sync with tropical moisture, will pass. A thunderstorm will be possible as well. Pockets of stream, creek and roadway flooding will be a concern as it moves through.
Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely during the early Thursday morning high tide. Move your cars Wednesday night and be prepared for some water on the roads.
Of bigger concern will be the winds, again. Downed tree limbs, power lines and tough driving on the bridges will be likely Thursday. Power outages will not be ruled out. Southerly wind gusts will be 50-60 mph along the shore, with 40s inland.
