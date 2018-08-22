Here is the schedule for Wednesday's Airshow:
11:15 a.m. US Army Golden Knights Flag jump with National Anthems
11:23 a.m. US Army Golden Knights mass exit show
11:29 a.m. Multiple military flybys
11:48 a.m. 6ABC Chopper flyby
11:50 a.m. Medical helicopter flybys
11:54 a.m. NJ State Police flybys
11:56 a.m. Jim Beasley Jr. SNJ-5 aerobatics
12:06 p.m. NJ-ArNG/NJ-ANG UH-60 SPIES/FRIES demonstration
12:14 p.m. Multiple military flybys
12:28 p.m. Paul Dougherty Christian Eagle aerobatics
12:41 p.m. U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 demonstration
12:53 p.m. FAA William J Hughes Tech Center Global 5000 flyby
12:55 p.m. Canadian Forces Snowbirds
1:40 p.m. Lee Leet Tucano demonstration
1:54 p.m. GEICO Skytypers
2:10 p.m. Miss Geico Speedboat vs. GEICO Skytypers race
2:19 p.m. Jim Beasley Jr. P-51 Mustang demonstrations
2:31 p.m. Army Golden Knights mass exit show
2:51 p.m. Mike Wiskus LUCAS OIL Pitts aerobatics
3:06 p.m. USAF Thunderbirds Enlistment ceremony
3:10 p.m. USAF Thunderbirds
(Airshow schedule subject to change.)
Close
The GEICO Skytypers practice for Air Show on Wednesday. The Skytypers took off at FAA into Atlantic City. Aug.21, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Thunderbirds practice for Air Show on Wednesday. The Skytypers took off at FAA into Atlantic City. Aug.21, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The GEICO Skytypers practice for Air Show on Wednesday. The Skytypers took off at FAA into Atlantic City. Aug.21, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Thunderbirds practice for Air Show on Wednesday. The Skytypers took off at FAA into Atlantic City. Aug.21, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The GEICO Skytypers make a practice run Tuesday off the Atlantic City beach in preparation for Wednesday’s Thunder Over the Boardwalk.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday’s Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Thunderbirds are scheduled as the final act Wednesday. They are set to begin their performance a little after 3 p.m.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City beach at Florida Avenue during Tuesday’s pratice.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The GEICO Skytypers practice for Air Show on Wednesday. The Skytypers took off at FAA into Atlantic City. Aug.21, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Thunderbirds practice for Air Show on Wednesday. The Skytypers took off at FAA into Atlantic City. Aug.21, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The GEICO Skytypers practice for Air Show on Wednesday. The Skytypers took off at FAA into Atlantic City. Aug.21, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Thunderbirds practice for Air Show on Wednesday. The Skytypers took off at FAA into Atlantic City. Aug.21, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The GEICO Skytypers make a practice run Tuesday off the Atlantic City beach in preparation for Wednesday’s Thunder Over the Boardwalk.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday’s Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Thunderbirds are scheduled as the final act Wednesday. They are set to begin their performance a little after 3 p.m.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City beach at Florida Avenue during Tuesday’s pratice.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.