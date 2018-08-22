Airshow brings massive crowds to resort's beach
Airshow brings massive crowds to Atlantic City on Wednesday. August 23, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

Here is the schedule for Wednesday's Airshow: 

11:15 a.m. US Army Golden Knights Flag jump with National Anthems

11:23 a.m. US Army Golden Knights mass exit show

11:29 a.m. Multiple military flybys

11:48 a.m. 6ABC Chopper flyby

11:50 a.m. Medical helicopter flybys

11:54 a.m. NJ State Police flybys

11:56 a.m. Jim Beasley Jr. SNJ-5 aerobatics

12:06 p.m. NJ-ArNG/NJ-ANG UH-60 SPIES/FRIES demonstration

12:14 p.m. Multiple military flybys

12:28 p.m. Paul Dougherty Christian Eagle aerobatics

12:41 p.m. U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 demonstration

12:53 p.m. FAA William J Hughes Tech Center Global 5000 flyby

12:55 p.m. Canadian Forces Snowbirds

1:40 p.m. Lee Leet Tucano demonstration

1:54 p.m. GEICO Skytypers

2:10 p.m. Miss Geico Speedboat vs. GEICO Skytypers race

2:19 p.m. Jim Beasley Jr. P-51 Mustang demonstrations

2:31 p.m. Army Golden Knights mass exit show

2:51 p.m. Mike Wiskus LUCAS OIL Pitts aerobatics

3:06 p.m. USAF Thunderbirds Enlistment ceremony

3:10 p.m. USAF Thunderbirds

(Airshow schedule subject to change.)

GALLERY: Atlantic City Airshow practice

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Atlantic City Beach at Florida Ave, to practice for Wednesday's Atlantic City Air Show. 

1 of 23
