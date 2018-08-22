Trip Advisor, the American travel and restaurant website company, has named an Atlantic City casino's burger restaurant as the best in state.
Gallagher's Burger Bar, of Resorts Casino Hotel, was named the best burger in New Jersey, according to Trip Advisor's blog.
The burger shop is located on the dining level of the casino and features Gallagher's signature sirloin in a bar-like atmosphere, according to the restaurant's website.
Look Back at how Resorts entertained A.C.'s early casino crowds
The opening of Resorts International Casino Hotel on May 26, 1978, marked the dawn of a new era in Atlantic City entertainment.
Two years before the casino's opening, impresario Tibor Rudas was commissioned to build and run Resorts' 1,500-seat Superstar Theater, which featured familiar Las Vegas marquee names such as Frank Sinatra, Jackie Gleason, Bill Cosby, Phyllis Diller, Shecky Greene, Natalie Cole, Steve Martin, Dolly Parton and Johnny Carson. In October 1983, Rudas brought in opera star Luciano Pavarotti to sing for 6,000 guests in a circus tent set up near the casino.
Resorts also attracted some big-name Hollywood directors, who used the casino as a location for films including "Atlantic City," "The Color of Money" and "The Pick-up Artist."
Many of the early entertainers who appeared at the casino left their handprints, footprints and signatures in its Walk of Fame at the Boardwalk entrance. The concrete squares have since been removed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.