Mayor Frank Gilliam and Most Rev. Dennis J. Sullivan went out into the Atlantic Ocean with lifeguards Kyle Deroo (top) and Vince Granese to toss the wreath during Wedding of the Sea event on Wednesday. Aug.15, 2018
Mayor Frank Gilliam and Most Rev. Dennis J. Sullivan went out into the Atlantic Ocean with lifeguards Kyle Deroo (top) and Vince Granese to toss the wreath during Wedding of the Sea event on Wednesday. Aug.15, 2018
ATLANTIC CITY — Camden Diocese Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan and Mayor Frank Gilliam hopped into the lifeguard boat, were rowed out past the breakers and tossed a wreath in the ocean for the 50th annual Wedding of the Sea Festival on Wednesday afternoon.
“The water is essential to the life of the city. ... The wreath of flowers expresses the fidelity of the safety of the water, which is important to Atlantic City,” the bishop said.
The Wedding of the Sea Festival is the signature annual event of the citywide Parish of Saint Monica in Atlantic City. Most Rev. Dennis J. Sullivan, Bishop of Camden Celebrant, greeted the new nuns at the event August 15, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian helps Camden Diocese Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan into a lifeguard boat for a ride into the waves to toss a wreath into the sea to symbolize the union of the city and the ocean.
Bishop Sullivan greets nuns from the Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal during a Mass Tuesday in the Adrian Phillips Theater in Boardwalk Hall. The sisters’ new convent at the
former St. Michael’s Church rectory was dedicated Tuesday.
The Wedding of the Sea and Festival is held each August on the Feast of the Assumption of Mary. In Catholicism, as well as some other Chistian faiths, worshipers celebrate the assumption of Mary’s body into Heaven.
Before the mayor and bishop went out to sea Wednesday, a near capacity crowd of 2,500 people filled the Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall for a ceremony followed by a Mass. After the wreath was tossed, an annual festival was held at the parking lot of St. Michael’s Church on Mississippi Avenue.
The Wedding of the Sea tradition, which the Diocese of Camden says began about 1000 A.D. in Venice, Italy, symbolizes a city’s relationship to the sea. The Doge (ruler of Venice) would board his official 40-oared barge and throw into the waters of the Adriatic Sea a golden ring as a symbol between the union of Venice and the sea. St. Michael’s Church adopted the tradition locally.
“The Wedding of the Sea is an annual renewal of the relationship between Atlantic City and the Atlantic Ocean. We’re asking that God bless us and give us prosperity,” the Rev. John Thomas, of the Parish of Saint Monica in Atlantic City, said.
People of all ages attended the event.
“Since I was little, I have been coming,” said Dominique Visco, 16, of Somerdale, in Camden County. “It’s a family tradition. I like to see what’s going on.”
Visco was there with a volunteer group as part of a weeklong service project. They have worked with the poor all week, staying at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon.
“It’s summer in the city, so we’re helping out,” Ben Geradi, 16, of Mullica Township, said.
Some of those attending said Aug. 15 is a date they have marked on their calendar months in advance.
“It’s been a tradition for 35 to 40 years; my mom started to come here,” said Tiffany Painter, of Cinnaminson in Burlington County. She added that you typically see the same people year after year.
Pat Yurt, of Philadelphia, echoed that statement.
“It’s something we always went to as a family. My parents were raised in Atlantic City. I want to continue the tradition,” Yurt said.
“The event used to fill up Boardwalk Hall (the main arena),” said Jack Danelli, of RSP Command, who worked security for the event.
Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio,left of Camden and Atlantic City Mayor Lorenzo T. Langford,right on their way out to toss a wreath into the sea and give a blessing in front of Boardwalk Hall Thursday, Aug 15, 2002.
Bac Do, the guy on the right in the suit, comes out of the ocean with a piece of the garland that Bishop McHugh threw into the water during the Wedding of the Sea. The event symbolizes the ÒweddingÓ of the city to the sea and also raises funds for St. Michaels Church in AC. Sat. 8/15/98.
Bishop James McHugh launches into the ocean with a crew from the AC Beach Patrol prior to tossing a garland into the ocean off Georgia Ave in AC during the Wedding of the Sea. The event symbolizes the ÒweddingÓ of the city to the sea and also raises funds for St. Michaels Church in AC. Sat. 8/15/98.
Bishop James McHugh tosses a garland into the ocean off Georgia Ave in AC during the Wedding of the Sea. The event symbolizes the ÒweddingÓ of the city to the sea and also raises funds for St. Michaels Church in AC. Sat. 8/15/98.
A statue of the Virgin Mary is carried down the boardwalk during the Wedding of the Sea. The event symbolizes the ÒweddingÓ of the city to the sea and also raises funds for St. Michaels Church in AC. Sat. 8/15/98.
Mayor Whelan (top) and Atlantic City Lifeguard Calogero Santangelo row Bishop Di Marzio to ocean. Tues. 8/15/00 "The Wedding and Blessing of the Sea" at Kennedy Plaza in front of the Boardwalk Convention Hall, Atlantic City. The Mass was celebrated at the New Convention Center starting at noon and aprocession walked to the beach from there. A lifeguard boat manned by Bishop Di Marzio and Mayor Whelan tossed a wedding ring and garland of flowers into the sea.
Bishop Di Marzio tosses wreath with ring to the ocean. Mayor Whelan (left) and Atlantic City Lifeguard Calogero Santangelo are rowing. Tues. 8/15/00 "The Wedding and Blessing of the Sea" at Kennedy Plaza in front of the Boardwalk Convention Hall, Atlantic City. The Mass was celebrated at the New Convention Center starting at noon and aprocession walked to the beach from there. A lifeguard boat manned by Bishop Di Marzio and Mayor Whelan tossed a wedding ring and garland of flowers into the sea.
John Connor (14 of EHT) helps afix donations to the statue. Tues. 8/15/00 "The Wedding and Blessing of the Sea" at Kennedy Plaza in front of the Boardwalk Convention Hall, Atlantic City. The Mass was celebrated at the New Convention Center starting at noon and aprocession walked to the beach from there. A lifeguard boat manned by Bishop Di Marzio and Mayor Whelan tossed a wedding ring and garland of flowers into the sea.
Bishop Di Marzio blesses crowd after ceremony. Tues. 8/15/00 "The Wedding and Blessing of the Sea" at Kennedy Plaza in front of the Boardwalk Convention Hall, Atlantic City. The Mass was celebrated at the New Convention Center starting at noon and aprocession walked to the beach from there. A lifeguard boat manned by Bishop Di Marzio and Mayor Whelan tossed a wedding ring and garland of flowers into the sea.