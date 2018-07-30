ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged with possession of a handgun following his arrest, police said Monday.
Detectives Erminod Marsini, Nick Beradis and Chris Smith on Friday were in the beach block of Tennessee Avenue when they saw Mark Washington, 40, sitting on a chair, police said.
Washington had an active warrant for his arrest, police said.
Under the chair, detectives recovered a handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition in a shoe box, according to police.
Washington was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition and contempt of court, police said.
