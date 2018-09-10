ATLANTIC CITY - An Atlantic City man was arrested after an investigation involving three commercial burglaries, police said.
James Mason, 50, was arrested Sept. 6 in the north block of Delaware Avenue after being identified as the suspect in two burglaries in August at the Choice Bar and Grill and Zaffran Restaurant, police said.
Police said Mason broke into the two restaurants after hours on two separate dates and stole money and caused damage inside the businesses.
During the investigation, results from fingerprint analysis were returned that identified Mason as the suspect of a burglary at Mango’s Restaurant on Jan. 10, police said.
Mason was charged with three counts of burglary and theft and was taken to Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.