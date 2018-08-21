MARGATE – An Atlantic City man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft after trying to break into multiple properties, according to police.
Brahin Shariff Jones, 30, was charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft. Police also located a backpack that allegedly belongs to Jones that contained items from the first burglary, along with heroin and burglary tools, police said.
On Sunday evening, police responded to a 911 call about a reported burglary on Gladstone Avenue. The person described the suspect and said that he ran away, according to police.
When officers arrived to search the area, a second call came in about a man who entered an open garage on Fulton Avenue and tried to steal a bicycle before running away, police said.
Minutes later, an officer was told by a third resident that the same person was trying to break into their vehicle at their home, police said.
Police located Jones hiding in bushes nearby.
Jones has been lodged in the Atlantic County jail and police say additional charges are pending.
