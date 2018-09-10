Atlantic City police car
ATLANTIC CITY - A city man was charged Friday with four counts of theft and possession of burglary tools related to six bicycle thefts on the boardwalk, according to police.

Officers Jeffrey Hannon and Christopher Dodson saw Joseph Stansberry, 32, on the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue. Stansberry matched a suspect from a theft investigation flyer and was found to have several active warrants was arrested, police said.

An investigation led by Detective Eugene Laielli, with assistance from members of the surveillance center, identified Stansberry as the suspect in the theft of the six bicycles, valued at more than $3,000, police said.

Stansberry was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

