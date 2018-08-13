ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Monday after leaving the scene of an accident in another person's car, police said.
Police said Isiah Davis, 23, was driving east on Route 30 shortly after 7 a.m. when his car left the road and struck a utility pole at milepost 55. A witness stopped to check on Davis and a female passenger in the car. While the witness was speaking with the woman, police said Davis got into the witness' car and sped away.
The witness' car was located by Sgt. Jody Hersh in the 1900 block of Arkansas Avenue. A citizen reported seeing Davis walking away from the car moments before. Ofc. Brian McKinney Davis was located a block away, in possession of the keys to the stolen vehicle. He was arrested without incident.
Davis was charged with joyriding, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, reckless driving and failure to report and accident. He was released on a summons with a future court date.
The passenger was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus with non-life threatening injuries.
