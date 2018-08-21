An Atlantic City man was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to sell two pounds of crystal methamphetamine to people in Hammonton, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.
Ignacio Cuesta, 42, was originally arrested June 24, 2016, in Hammonton after agreeing to sell 2 pounds of crystal meth to an undercover detective. The two pounds of meth and about $9,000 in cash were seized from Cuesta’s car after the agreement, according to the statement.
Several additional pounds of crystal meth, all possessed by Cuesta, were found hidden in vehicles and buried in a bucket in the ground in a parking lot in Hammonton, according to the statement.
Officers also recovered additional cash inside the trunk of another car owned by Cuesta, which was parked in the same parking lot. The total seized from Cuesta and this property was more than $100,000, according to the statement.
On top of the prison term, Cuesta was sentenced to five years of supervised release and agreed to give up all of the cash and the two vehicles that were seized on the day of the arrest.
