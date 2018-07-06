MAYS LANDING - An Atlantic City man pleaded guilty Thursday to weapons and assault charges connected to a December 2017 shooting, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.
Azaiah Grisom, 19, pleaded guilty before Judge Bernard DeLury Thursday to possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes and aggravated assault by pointing a handgun. Grisom was indicted on the charges in April for his role in a Dec. 5 shooting on Jordan Reeve, 20, at a home on Wabash Avenue.
Tyner said on the night of the shooting, Atlantic City Police and detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the home in the 700 block of Wasbash Avenue and located approximately six pounds of marijuana, 70 wax folds of heroin and three bags of crack cocaine. Detectives also found packaging material and a bag containing 19 rounds of live ammunition.
A resident of the apartment, Donte Ford, 23, was indicted for possession of more than five pounds marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute and possession of cocaine and heroin with the intent to distribute.
Grisom was released with an electronic monitoring system, pending sentencing. According to the prosecutor's office, his plea agreement calls an aggregate sentence of five years in state prison and he is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3.
