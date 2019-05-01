CAMDEN — An Atlantic City man was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking and money laundering operation in the Atlantic County area, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.
Toye Tutis, 46, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin and to conspiring with his long-time paramour, Jazmin Vega, 45, to launder his drug trafficking proceeds, Carpenito said.
Vega also pleaded guilty to the conspiracy to launder Tutis’ drug proceeds in count 13 and is scheduled to be sentenced June 14, Carpenito said.
“Defendant Tutis laundered more than just clothing at his Atlantic City laundromat — he also laundered the proceeds of his significant heroin and cocaine drug trafficking ring,” U.S. Attorney Carpenito said.
According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:
From 2010 through December 2014, Tutis operated a large-scale drug trafficking ring out of the Ta’Ja Laundromat in Atlantic City, purchasing and distributing between 150 to 450 kilograms of cocaine and approximately 26 kilograms of heroin, and laundering between $1.5 million and $3 million in drug proceeds.
Tutis was aided by Vega, who admitted to laundering his drug trafficking proceeds in several ways, including through the couple’s various businesses — Ta’Ja Construction I LLC; Ta’Ja Real Estate Investors LLC; and Integrity Heating and Cooling LLC; and by purchasing more than 30 properties with tainted funds.
As part of their plea agreements, Vega and Tutis have to forfeit 20 properties, cash and other assets, Carpenito said.
In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Jerome Simandle sentenced Tutis to five years of supervised release, Carpenito said.
An Atlantic County businessman and his wife admitted Monday to running a longtime drug-traff…
According to Carpenito, nine other people have pleaded guilty to participating in the drug trafficking conspiracy or other related drug trafficking in the Atlantic County area, including:
• Kabaka Atiba, 49, of Atlantic City, sentenced Oct. 16, 2017, to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
• Tozine Tiller, 45, of Absecon, sentenced Jan. 3, 2018, to 235 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
• TeJohn Cooper, 45, of Galloway Township, sentenced Sept. 12, 2017, to 96 months in prison and one year of supervised release.
• Ronald Douglas Byrd, 53, of Pleasantville, sentenced July 11, 2017, to 96 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
• Kareem Taylor, 43, of Atlantic City, sentencing scheduled for June 3.
• Talib Tiller, 46, of Mays Landing, sentenced Sept. 5, 2017, to 57 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
• John Wellman, 43, of Somers Point, sentenced July 13, 2017, to 130 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
• Phillip Horton, 53, of Los Angeles, California, sentencing scheduled for June 3.
• Francisco Alberto Rascon-Muracami, 25, of Obregon, Mexico, sentenced Oct. 30, 2015, to 70 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.