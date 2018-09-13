ATLANTIC CITY – Two city men were wounded early Thursday morning as a result of a shooting, according to police.
Police responded to Vermont and Pacific Avenues for a ShotSpotter alert and found two men who had been shot inside a vehicle, police said.
The unidentified victims, ages 23 and 25, were driving on Pacific Avenue when the shooting took place, according to police.
After being shot, the driver hit multiple parked cars on the 100 block of Vermont Avenue, police said.
The two victims were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division with non-life threatening injuries.
The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.
