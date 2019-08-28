“We look forward to ... considering all ideas for minimizing property taxes and increasing the city's ratable base”
Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will lead a task force to help the city government and school board work with the county to reduce property taxes in the resort after a surprise property tax increase this year.
Public gets first official preview of South Jersey wind project South Jersey's off-shore wind project is five years away from being operational, but public meetings are already being held to satisfy people's curiosity.
Bridgeton football team receives new jerseys from Jaworski's foundation “This really means a lot to our team,” Bulldogs senior quarterback James Smith said. “And I think the new jerseys look great.”
Atlantic County freeholders passed an ordinance Tuesday to back $5.75 million in bonds to build a hangar at Atlantic City International Airport, potentially bringing 125 jobs in aviation maintenance and repair to the area.
Andrew Luck had every right to retire Sports columnist Dave Weinberg give his opinion on Indiana Colts QB Andrew Luck's decision to retire before the NFL season gets underway.
