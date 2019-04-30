A city police officer performed CPR on a man overdosing Monday night.
According to a new release from the department, Officer Nicholas Grasso arrived at an apartment in the unit south block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard for a report of a man overdosing. He was directed by witnesses to a second floor bathroom where he located an unresponsive man police said was a 28 year-old from Medford, New Jersey.
Using his department issued Naloxone kit, police said Officer Grasso administered one round of the opioid reversing drug.
According to police, the man did not immediately become alert and did not have a pulse and Officer Grasso began CPR. After several rounds of chest compressions and rescue breaths, the man was revived.
The man, who police did not name, later regained consciousness with assistance from responding medical personnel and was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for further evaluation.
