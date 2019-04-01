GARDNERS BASIN
The city has taken control of Gardner's Basin after terminating an agreement with a developer who had promised to bring new amenities and much-anticipated upgrades to the bayfront area.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — The city was awarded a $12,000 grant from the state in March to install electric vehicle charging stations at City Hall and near Gardner's Basin, the first municipality in New Jersey to receive funding from the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust.

New Jersey has received $72.2 million from the trust to dole out, and is considering more than $400 million in project applications.

The $12,000 received — first announced on March 14 — will not cover the full cost of installation. The city plans to use a Green Acres grant to finish the charging station at Gardner's Basin and is looking into other grants to fund the City Hall station.

Last year, Mayor Frank Gilliam came out in support of transitioning the city to 100 percent clean, renewable energy by 2050.

"We are excited to gain funding to expand the network of EV charging stations in Atlantic City," Gilliam said. "As a major resort destination, Atlantic City is leading the way to provide these needed public charging stations for our residents and visitors."

There are charging stations at casinos across the resort, Stockton's city campus and the convention center, among others.

