ATLANTIC CITY — To help U.S. Coast Guard members working without pay during the government shutdown, The Iron Room will offer free dinners to active members and their spouses.
The bar and restaurant on North Albany Avenue will offer active Coast Guard members and spouses free dinner Tuesday through Thursday between 4 and 10 p.m.
The midweek special meal is valued at $19.95, which does not infringe on ethics rules that block individuals from accepting more than $20 worth of goods.
"The dedicated men and women who serve our country deserve the greatest respect and honor," Mark Callazzo, Iron Room owner, said in a statement. "We have stations in both Atlantic and Cape May counties, and the least I can do is make sure they receive a delicious dinner while not getting paid."
About 42,000 members across the Coast Guard are working without pay during the partial shutdown.
This week's midweek special is The Iron Room meatloaf with mushroom, pea and carrot hash in a porcini veloute sauce. All meals are made-to-order by executive chef Kevin Cronin.
Coast Guard identification will be required for the free dinner, which is good for one visit per member. Drinks, cocktails, tax and gratuity are not included.
For more information and to make a reservation, call 609-348-6400 or see ironroomac.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.