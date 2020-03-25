Wet then dry. Wet then dry. The switch just hasn't stopped flipping on and off since March 13 and, Tuesday it likely became an all-time record in the lengthy history of Atlantic City weather records.
South Jersey is no easy place for a meteorologist.
As of Tuesday, March 24, Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City went 12 days in a row with consecutive days rotating between precipitation and no precipitation, according to research done in part by The Press, likely an all-time record in the 147-year history of observations.
This likely breaks the previous record of 11 days, which occurred twice before. Coincidentally, one of the two was nearly during the same time of the year. This took place between March 16 and 26 back in 1935. The other tie was in 1923.
Part of the reason for this continuous flip-flopping is the fast jet stream. It is the river of air nearly 30,000 feet above our heads that often mimics the storm track of surface low- and high-pressure systems. It has generally moved west to east, zonally and quickly. That means brief blips of sunshine, but brief blips of precipitation, too.
The streak looks to continue until Friday. Thursday will be a dry day under high pressure in South Jersey. However, rain will arrive early Friday morning, as a piece of moisture moves through. The streak likely breaks Saturday with more rain, as a few showers will be expected.
