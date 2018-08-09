MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City teen pleaded guilty to gang criminality, possession of a handgun, aggravated assault and carjacking charges, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Wednesday.
Zion Moore, 19, entered into plea agreement that calls for him to serve 26 years in state prison.
Moore admitted in court to being involved with the Head Shot gang from Atlantic City's Back Maryland section. According to Tyner, Moore told authorities that between August 2016 and January 2017, he possessed and used a handgun to continue a series of retaliation shooting targeting the FettiGeez gang from the city's Stanley Holmes Village housing complex. Moore told the court on Oct. 12, 2016, he shot a young man who was not his intended target.
Charges from a second incident were included in Moore's plea agreement. Tyner said on Dec. 5, 2016, Moore approached a woman in a car and pointed a semi-automatic handgun during a carjacking in Pleasantville. After an investigation by police, Moore and a second man, Donte Brooks were charged with possession of a handgun and carjacking. Brooks, 25, of Atlantic City, previously pleaded guilty to the charges and is facing 10 years in state prison.
Tyner added that Moore's conviction for first-degree gang criminality is the first of its kind in Atlantic County. The Prosecutor's Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit is continuing to work with local law enforcement to prosecute gang related violence.
Moore is scheduled to appear before Judge Bernard DeLury on Sept. 20.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.