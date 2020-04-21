There won’t be severe weather Wednesday. However, there will be a little unusual weather, with wind chills in the 20s and well below average temperatures. Then, attention will turn toward a pair of long-duration storm systems in the rest of the extended forecast.
First, a recap of Tuesday. A line of storms passed through between 2:30 and 4 p.m. Severe winds were the main threat, with reports of wind damage from West Cape May, Somers Point, Little Egg Harbor Township and Cedarville, to name a few.
Wind reports were generally in the 45 to 60 mph range. However, West Cape May did gust to 69 mph. This contrasts with last Monday’s storms, where gusts above 60 were common, topped off by a pair of 81 mph gusts.
Back to the forecast: We will have a very chilly start to the morning, and not only because of the temperatures, but due to the winds as well. A freeze warning will be in effect until 8 a.m.
It will feel like the mid- to upper 20s everywhere around sunrise and through 8 a.m. That’s winter jacket territory for us. Morning lows will range from the upper 20s well into the Pine Barrens to about 32 for the rest of the mainland to the mid-30s at the shore. Northwest winds will be a sustained 15-25 mph during the morning and continue throughout the day.
However, all of this northwesterly wind will bring dry air. As a result, I expect plentiful sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s, about 7 degrees below average for this time of the year.
Wednesday night will not be as chilly. Sure, we’ll fall through the 50s and 40s quickly. However, morning lows Thursday morning will be in the upper 30s on the mainland, with low 40s at the shore. That’s 5 to 10 degrees below average, instead of the 15 to 20 degrees below average Wednesday morning.
Thursday will see high pressure lose its grip on us. A stationary front will then set up just to our south. That will be a focus point for rain eventually. Most of Thursday will be dry, though, and good for a stroll around the block or doing any essential work outdoors. Temperatures will be above 60 in places such as Mullica Township and the mainland, while Margate and the shore will be in the upper 50s.
Rain will arrive, though, I believe between 5 and 8 p.m. The rain will be light, but steady for the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will fall slowly in the 50s and stay there throughout the night.
The center of the low pressure system will ride along the front and pass through Friday morning. I expect heavier rain then, as a stiff northeast wind blows. Pockets of road flooding will be likely as between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain falls in total. The rain will taper off to showers during the afternoon, ending by sunset.
