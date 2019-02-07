A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, is in effect for Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties.
Cape May County’s Code Blue, will be in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the county Homeless Hotline Service at 877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325. Additional information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. Warming centers are located in Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland.
In Ocean County, the Office of Emergency Management issued an alert from 6 p.m. on Friday through 8 a.m. next Tuesday.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Winter temperatures will return on Friday, as a pattern busting cold front pushes through. Low temperatures on Friday night will be in the mid-20s, with wind chills in the teens. Saturday and Sunday will see high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees under a sunny sky. However, Saturday night will see the thermometer dip down into the teens. While Sunday night's lows will be above 25, snow will be possible late at night.
